O tocante encontro de Taylor Swift com crianças vítimas de ataque a faca

You drew stars around my scars 💫🥹 …. The biggest thankyou to @Taylor Swift and her mum for making the most magical night possible for us all 🫶🏻 thankyou for bringing Hope & Autumn pure happiness last night & always 💗💗💗 taylorswift taylornation erastour swifties andreaswift

♬ enchanted 1989 tour – swiftieoath