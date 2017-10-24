Group 21 Copy 4 Created with Sketch.
Conheça a inglesa-brasileira que roubou a cena no prêmio da Fifa

Filha de brasileira, a apresentadora britânica Layla Anna-Lee brilhou durante a cerimônia e, em bom português, fez piadas com Neymar e Daniel Alves

Por Da redação
access_time 24 out 2017, 12h38 - Publicado em 24 out 2017, 12h32
Layla Anna Lee e Marcelo

Layla Anna Lee e Marcelo antes da cerimônia de premiação dos melhores do ano da Fifa em Londres (Ian Gavan/Fifa/Getty Images)

Os espectadores brasileiros devem ter levado um susto durante a cerimônia The Best da Fifa, que premiou Cristiano Ronaldo como o melhor jogador do mundo nesta segunda-feira, quando a apresentadora britânica Layla Anna-Lee começou a falar em português impecável com Neymar e Daniel Alves. “Quanto tempo você levou para se arrumar? Tá bonitão!”, brincou a bela morena com Neymar, arrancando risos dos presentes na cerimônia em Londres. A fluência no idioma mais tradicional do futebol se justifica: Layla Anna-Lee nasceu e cresceu na Inglaterra, mas é filha de mãe brasileira.

Layla ainda é pouco conhecida no Brasil, mas é uma das apresentadoras mais famosa do Reino Unido. Fanática por futebol e torcedora do Crystal Palace, ela tem passagem pela emissora ESPN e já apresentou outros eventos esportivos, com a Olimpíada de Londres-2012, e premiações da Uefa. Atualmente, faz sucesso com um canal no YouTube.

Layla Anna Lee

Layla Anna Lee na cerimônia (Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

Em suas redes sociais, Layla deixa clara sua ligação com o país da mãe, nascida em Belo Horizonte (MG). Ela já havia entrevistado Neymar e, inclusive, fixou o momento no topo de sua página no Twitter. “Os dez segundos mais importantes de minha vida”, escreveu, em inglês.

A modelo britânica, que é casada e tem um filho, já entrevistou astros do país como Kaká, Marcelo, Cafu e até Pelé. Em suas redes sociais, Layla registrou diversas visitas ao Brasil – em 2o17, ela curtiu o Carnaval no Rio de Janeiro.

Após a cerimônia da Fifa, na qual foi muito elogiada por sua naturalidade e fluência em vários idiomas, Layla respondeu a alguns seguidores e confirmou ser filha de mãe brasileira. Convidada por um fã a trabalhar e morar no Brasil, Layla exclamou: “quero muito!”

Confira, abaixo, outras postagens que comprovam a ligação da apresentadora britânica com o Brasil e o futebol:

I couldn't have imagined a better co-host. What an honor to work alongside someone so talented. @neymarjr has created the single most awesome five a side tournament on the planet and held the finals in his non-profit school. The work of @institutoneymarjr helps over 100'000 children and their families and is a place I am endlessly impressed by. I met a handful of these children and @neymarjr you should be so proud of the work you have done here. I'm so very proud of you. The tournament brings the likes of @dejesusoficial , not by appointment but because he wanted to be there. Every game thrilling and inspiring the next generation. Thank you @djibrilcisse1981 the coolest man I've ever met, a real gentleman. Thank you to the RedBull production team that stayed close to eachother and worked their asses off, and of course a big thank you to @neymarjr himself. What a joy to be around you, not many people make me smile quite like this picture. Finally Thank You @redbulltv may we continue to make incredible memories together! What a show – You'd be mad to miss it – on REDBULLTV now!

A post shared by Layla Anna-Lee (@laylaannalee) on

#RioCarnival

A post shared by Layla Anna-Lee (@laylaannalee) on

I've just been reminded of that one time in Rio with @poetscorneruk YES he's THAT tall & YES I'm THAT small #Brasil

A post shared by Layla Anna-Lee (@laylaannalee) on

