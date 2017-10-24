Conheça a inglesa-brasileira que roubou a cena no prêmio da Fifa

Os espectadores brasileiros devem ter levado um susto durante a cerimônia The Best da Fifa, que premiou Cristiano Ronaldo como o melhor jogador do mundo nesta segunda-feira, quando a apresentadora britânica Layla Anna-Lee começou a falar em português impecável com Neymar e Daniel Alves. “Quanto tempo você levou para se arrumar? Tá bonitão!”, brincou a bela morena com Neymar, arrancando risos dos presentes na cerimônia em Londres. A fluência no idioma mais tradicional do futebol se justifica: Layla Anna-Lee nasceu e cresceu na Inglaterra, mas é filha de mãe brasileira.
Layla ainda é pouco conhecida no Brasil, mas é uma das apresentadoras mais famosa do Reino Unido. Fanática por futebol e torcedora do Crystal Palace, ela tem passagem pela emissora ESPN e já apresentou outros eventos esportivos, com a Olimpíada de Londres-2012, e premiações da Uefa. Atualmente, faz sucesso com um canal no YouTube.
Em suas redes sociais, Layla deixa clara sua ligação com o país da mãe, nascida em Belo Horizonte (MG). Ela já havia entrevistado Neymar e, inclusive, fixou o momento no topo de sua página no Twitter. “Os dez segundos mais importantes de minha vida”, escreveu, em inglês.
A modelo britânica, que é casada e tem um filho, já entrevistou astros do país como Kaká, Marcelo, Cafu e até Pelé. Em suas redes sociais, Layla registrou diversas visitas ao Brasil – em 2o17, ela curtiu o Carnaval no Rio de Janeiro.
Após a cerimônia da Fifa, na qual foi muito elogiada por sua naturalidade e fluência em vários idiomas, Layla respondeu a alguns seguidores e confirmou ser filha de mãe brasileira. Convidada por um fã a trabalhar e morar no Brasil, Layla exclamou: “quero muito!”
Confira, abaixo, outras postagens que comprovam a ligação da apresentadora britânica com o Brasil e o futebol:
I couldn't have imagined a better co-host. What an honor to work alongside someone so talented. @neymarjr has created the single most awesome five a side tournament on the planet and held the finals in his non-profit school. The work of @institutoneymarjr helps over 100'000 children and their families and is a place I am endlessly impressed by. I met a handful of these children and @neymarjr you should be so proud of the work you have done here. I'm so very proud of you. The tournament brings the likes of @dejesusoficial , not by appointment but because he wanted to be there. Every game thrilling and inspiring the next generation. Thank you @djibrilcisse1981 the coolest man I've ever met, a real gentleman. Thank you to the RedBull production team that stayed close to eachother and worked their asses off, and of course a big thank you to @neymarjr himself. What a joy to be around you, not many people make me smile quite like this picture. Finally Thank You @redbulltv may we continue to make incredible memories together! What a show – You'd be mad to miss it – on REDBULLTV now!
Hearing @kaka make an emotional farewell to Orlando is making me nervous. Ainda Não Kaka!! Not yet Please. #Dontretire #Welovewatchingyouplay . . . . . . #Kaka #orlandocity #mls #footballpresenter #laylaannalee #football #footballhost #sportshost #sportspresenter #inaheliwithKaka #hero #legend #wefkewoverthemaracana #adidas #sicklife
Throw back to interviewing a true legend @pele – Inspiring in every way. He walked into my interview laughing and hugging everyone around him he has a happy heart and infectious laughter. Without a doubt one of my favourite interviews of all time and thankfully my very surprised Mummy was right there with me…. I didn't tell her where we were going. As a Brazilian her life was MADE! . . . #pele #interview #legend #brazil #brasileira #mamae #presenter #sportspresenter #footballpresenter #footballhost #Layla #laylaannalee
Me at FC Barcelona taking pics of Valverde! Had an amazing trip to Barcelona an honour to host their Joan Gamper Trophy special at Camp Nou against Chapecoense 💚 live on Facebook. The Barça team, as always, were super willing and friendly. Now Valverde takes on the challenge of a fresh new season and a post Neymar team. With a 5-0 score line and new signings scoring tonight it doesn't look like it will be too tough 😀 . . . . #barcelona #fcbarca #valverde #messi #suarez #neymar #layla #facebooklive #samedo #behindthescenes #gamper barca #chapecoense #sportspresenter #livepresenter #tvpresenter #me