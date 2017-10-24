Conheça a inglesa-brasileira que roubou a cena no prêmio da Fifa

Os espectadores brasileiros devem ter levado um susto durante a cerimônia The Best da Fifa, que premiou Cristiano Ronaldo como o melhor jogador do mundo nesta segunda-feira, quando a apresentadora britânica Layla Anna-Lee começou a falar em português impecável com Neymar e Daniel Alves. “Quanto tempo você levou para se arrumar? Tá bonitão!”, brincou a bela morena com Neymar, arrancando risos dos presentes na cerimônia em Londres. A fluência no idioma mais tradicional do futebol se justifica: Layla Anna-Lee nasceu e cresceu na Inglaterra, mas é filha de mãe brasileira.

Layla ainda é pouco conhecida no Brasil, mas é uma das apresentadoras mais famosa do Reino Unido. Fanática por futebol e torcedora do Crystal Palace, ela tem passagem pela emissora ESPN e já apresentou outros eventos esportivos, com a Olimpíada de Londres-2012, e premiações da Uefa. Atualmente, faz sucesso com um canal no YouTube.

Em suas redes sociais, Layla deixa clara sua ligação com o país da mãe, nascida em Belo Horizonte (MG). Ela já havia entrevistado Neymar e, inclusive, fixou o momento no topo de sua página no Twitter. “Os dez segundos mais importantes de minha vida”, escreveu, em inglês.

A modelo britânica, que é casada e tem um filho, já entrevistou astros do país como Kaká, Marcelo, Cafu e até Pelé. Em suas redes sociais, Layla registrou diversas visitas ao Brasil – em 2o17, ela curtiu o Carnaval no Rio de Janeiro.

Após a cerimônia da Fifa, na qual foi muito elogiada por sua naturalidade e fluência em vários idiomas, Layla respondeu a alguns seguidores e confirmou ser filha de mãe brasileira. Convidada por um fã a trabalhar e morar no Brasil, Layla exclamou: “quero muito!”

Confira, abaixo, outras postagens que comprovam a ligação da apresentadora britânica com o Brasil e o futebol:

Spending the morning with 2x UCL winner Deco over at the Nissan stand with our chats going live over on Goal.com Facebook page – if you're in Cardiff come join us at the fan fest – everyone keeps asking me for my #uclfinal prediction…. I JUST DONT KNOW too hard to decide this one. A post shared by Layla Anna-Lee (@laylaannalee) on Jun 3, 2017 at 5:32am PDT

Watching @marcelotwelve play is always nothing short of incredible! Today will undoubtedly be as entertaining as the first leg. I'm in Madrid for Atlético v Real and cannot bloody wait! Follow my journey on @goalglobal #UCL A post shared by Layla Anna-Lee (@laylaannalee) on May 10, 2017 at 3:21am PDT

#RioCarnival A post shared by Layla Anna-Lee (@laylaannalee) on Feb 25, 2017 at 3:30pm PST