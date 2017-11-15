Campanha do Corinthians no Campeonato Brasileiro de 2017

O Corinthians liderou 34 das 38 rodadas (incluindo as que faltam) do Campeonato Brasileiro e transformou-se no recordista desde 2006, quando o torneio passou a ter 20 clubes. Os paulistas superaram o Cruzeiro de 2014 (33 rodadas como líder) e o Palmeiras de 2016 (29 rodadas como líder). Até aqui, são 35 jogos, com 21 vitórias, oito empates e seis derrotas, com 48 gols pró e 24 contra.

Primeiro turno

13/05 – Corinthians 1 x 1 Chapecoense

21/05 – Vitória 0 x 1 Corinthians

28/05 – Atlético-GO 0 x 1 Corinthians

03/06 – Corinthians 2 x 0 Santos

07/06 – Vasco 2 x 5 Corinthians

11/06 – Corinthians 3 x 2 São Paulo

14/06 – Corinthians 1 x 0 Cruzeiro

18/06 – Coritiba 0 x 0 Corinthians

22/06 – Corinthians 3 x 0 Bahia

25/06 – Grêmio 0 x 1 Corinthians

02/07 – Corinthians 1 x 0 Botafogo

08/07 – Corinthians 2 x 0 Ponte Preta

12/07 – Palmeiras 0 x 2 Corinthians

15/07 – Corinthians 2 x 2 Atlético-PR

19/07 – Avaí 0 x 0 Corinthians

23/07 – Fluminense 0 x 1 Corinthians

30/07 – Corinthians 1 x 1 Flamengo

02/08 – Atlético-MG 0 x 2 Corinthians

05/08 – Corinthians 3 x 1 Sport

Segundo turno

19/08 – Corinthians 0 x 1 Vitória

23/08 – Chapecoense 0 x 1 Corinthians

26/08 – Corinthians 0 x 1 Atlético-GO

10/09 – Santos 2 x 0 Corinthians

17/09 – Corinthians 1 x 0 Vasco

24/09 – São Paulo 1 x 1 Corinthians

01/10 – Cruzeiro 1 x 1 Corinthians

11/10 – Corinthians 3 x 1 Coritiba

15/10 – Bahia 2 x 0 Corinthians

18/10 – Corinthians 0 x 0 Grêmio

23/10 – Botafogo 2 x 1 Corinthians

29/10 – Ponte Preta 1 x 0 Corinthians

05/11 – Corinthians 3 x 2 Palmeiras

08/11 – Atlético-PR 0 x 1 Corinthians

11/11 – Corinthians 1 x 0 Avaí

15/11 – Corinthians 3 x 1 Fluminense

19/11 – Flamengo x Corinthians

26/11 – Corinthians x Atlético-MG

03/12 – Sport x Corinthians