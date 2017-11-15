Campanha do Corinthians no Campeonato Brasileiro de 2017

O Corinthians liderou 34 das 38 rodadas (incluindo as que faltam) do Campeonato Brasileiro e transformou-se no recordista desde 2006, quando o torneio passou a ter 20 clubes. Os paulistas superaram o Cruzeiro de 2014 (33 rodadas como líder) e o Palmeiras de 2016 (29 rodadas como líder). Até aqui, são 35 jogos, com 21 vitórias, oito empates e seis derrotas, com 48 gols pró e 24 contra.
Primeiro turno
13/05 – Corinthians 1 x 1 Chapecoense
21/05 – Vitória 0 x 1 Corinthians
28/05 – Atlético-GO 0 x 1 Corinthians
03/06 – Corinthians 2 x 0 Santos
07/06 – Vasco 2 x 5 Corinthians
11/06 – Corinthians 3 x 2 São Paulo
14/06 – Corinthians 1 x 0 Cruzeiro
18/06 – Coritiba 0 x 0 Corinthians
22/06 – Corinthians 3 x 0 Bahia
25/06 – Grêmio 0 x 1 Corinthians
02/07 – Corinthians 1 x 0 Botafogo
08/07 – Corinthians 2 x 0 Ponte Preta
12/07 – Palmeiras 0 x 2 Corinthians
15/07 – Corinthians 2 x 2 Atlético-PR
19/07 – Avaí 0 x 0 Corinthians
23/07 – Fluminense 0 x 1 Corinthians
30/07 – Corinthians 1 x 1 Flamengo
02/08 – Atlético-MG 0 x 2 Corinthians
05/08 – Corinthians 3 x 1 Sport
Segundo turno
19/08 – Corinthians 0 x 1 Vitória
23/08 – Chapecoense 0 x 1 Corinthians
26/08 – Corinthians 0 x 1 Atlético-GO
10/09 – Santos 2 x 0 Corinthians
17/09 – Corinthians 1 x 0 Vasco
24/09 – São Paulo 1 x 1 Corinthians
01/10 – Cruzeiro 1 x 1 Corinthians
11/10 – Corinthians 3 x 1 Coritiba
15/10 – Bahia 2 x 0 Corinthians
18/10 – Corinthians 0 x 0 Grêmio
23/10 – Botafogo 2 x 1 Corinthians
29/10 – Ponte Preta 1 x 0 Corinthians
05/11 – Corinthians 3 x 2 Palmeiras
08/11 – Atlético-PR 0 x 1 Corinthians
11/11 – Corinthians 1 x 0 Avaí
15/11 – Corinthians 3 x 1 Fluminense
19/11 – Flamengo x Corinthians
26/11 – Corinthians x Atlético-MG
03/12 – Sport x Corinthians