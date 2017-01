Filha dos Clinton defende caçula de Trump de bullying na internet

2. Cortejo pelas ruas de Washington durante cerimônia de posse do presidente eleito, Donald Trump

2/59 Members of the media riding in trucks (L) cover U.S. President Donald Trump's motorcade as he participates in the inaugural parade after his swearing in at the Capitol in Washington, U.S., January 20, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts (Joshua Roberts/Reuters)

Cortejo pelas ruas de Washington durante cerimônia de posse do presidente eleito, Donald Trump