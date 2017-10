Prêmio escolhe as melhores fotografias da vida selvagem

Driven by curiosity and hunger, this polar bear and her cub stopped to investigate the dirty puddle leaking from Eilo’s ship. Without hesitation and in synchrony, they quickly lowered their heads to taste the stained snow. Ashamed, Eilo framed her shot in black and white, emphasising the contrast between the pollution and the pristine environment.Year on year, a variety of noxious substances are brought into these bears’ habitats. Due to their low degradation rates, the pollutants remain in the environment, gradually accumulating as they make their way through the food web. As apex predators, the bears are exposed to high levels of these pollutants, which endanger their health and reproduction.

4/14 Categoria: Submerso | A água-viva jockey - Tarde da noite, em mar aberto, Anthony mergulha a mais de 2000 metros. Seu alvo é fotografar uma criatura minúscula das profundezas que se desloca até a superfície para se alimentar. A criatura é uma larva de lagosta com apenas 1,2 cm. (Anthony Berberian/Wildlife Photojournalist Award/Reprodução)

Categoria: Embaixo da água - Late at night, in the open ocean, Anthony dives in water more than 2,000 metres deep. His aim is to photograph tiny deep sea creatures that migrate to the surface under the cover of darkness to feed. Coming across this pair one night, it took many shots to get the right composition – a rare glimpse of these creatures in their natural surroundings.This phyllosoma, a lobster larva, is just 1.2 centimetres across. With a flattened body and eyes on stalks, its spindly legs grip the empty bell of a small dead jellyfish, a mauve stinger. When alive, this jellyfish glows in the dark and has a nasty sting. The little hitchhiker probably ate the jellyfish’s tentacles and now gets a free ride in the ocean current.