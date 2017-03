Imagens da semana (27 de fevereiro a 03 de março)

9/20 DUSSELDORF, GERMANY - FEBRUARY 27: A float featuring British Premier Theresa May drives in the annual Rose Monday parade on February 27, 2017 in Dusseldorf, Germany. Political satire is a traditional cornerstone of the annual parades and the ascension of Trump to the U.S. presidency, the rise of the populist far-right across Europe and the upcoming national elections in Germany provided rich fodder for float designers this year. (Photo by Lukas Schulze/Getty Images)