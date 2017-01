As fotos mais inusitadas do Aberto da Austrália

8 /20 Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - 25/1/17 A ballboy passes tennis balls to Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov as he prepares to serve during his Men's singles quarter-final match against Belgium's David Goffin. REUTERS/Jason Reed (Jason Reed/Reuters)

17. TENNIS-AUS-OPEN

17/20 A ball girl catches Spain's Rafael Nadal's towel in his game against Canada's Milos Raonic during their men's singles quarter-final match on day ten of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on January 25, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Greg Wood / IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE