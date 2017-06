UFC: enfim, Demian Maia recebe chance de disputar cinturão

Game Time!!!!! #AndStill #AndNow #AndForever #Repost @ufc ・・・ Can #UFC214 get any better??? Welterweight champ @TWooodley defends the strap against @DemianMaia in Anaheim 👊🏻🔥

A post shared by Tyron Woodley (@twooodley) on Jun 28, 2017 at 9:59pm PDT