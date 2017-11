Novotna, campeã do Wimbledon de 1998, morre aos 49 anos

The All England Club is deeply saddened to hear the news of Jana Novotna’s passing. She was a true champion in all senses of the word, and her 1998 triumph will live long in the memory.

The thoughts of all those at Wimbledon are with her family and friends. pic.twitter.com/IiAVEM2IxP

— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) November 20, 2017