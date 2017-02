No aniversário de Ronda, Amanda Nunes pede desculpas por piadas

Let me take a moment to explain myself. I was overwhelmed with adrenaline, emotion and hurt at the time. I held so much in during the weeks prior to my fight with Ronda. I might have said or posted some things at the time that I now realize was not the right thing to do. I want to apologize to Ronda. Her fans and mine and the UFC as well. Ronda is an amazing athlete and has done so much for this sport, especially for the women. #respect 🙏🦁

A photo posted by Amanda🦁Nunes (@amanda_leoa) on Jan 31, 2017 at 12:52pm PST