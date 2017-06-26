Assine
Facebook celebra aniversário de Harry Potter com efeito animado

Instagram e Twitter também entraram na comemoração dos 20 anos do bruxinho

Por Da redação
access_time 26 jun 2017, 10h48 - Publicado em 26 jun 2017, 09h08
Harry Potter e a Pedra Filosofal

Harry Potter e a Pedra Filosofal (Divulgação/Divulgação)

O Facebook ativou um recurso em animação para os fãs de Harry Potter celebrarem os 20 anos do aniversário do primeiro livro da saga. Para ver a magia acontecer, o usuário precisa digitar Harry Potter na publicação ou qualquer nome das casas da escola Hogwarts em inglês: Slytherin, Hufflepuff, Gryffindor ou Ravenclaw.

Facebook lança animação comemorativa de Harry Potter

Facebook lança animação comemorativa de Harry Potter (Reprodução)

 

Os nomes das casas aparecem com suas características cores e se tornam um link, que ativa uma animação com uma varinha mágica e muitas estrelas. Outras redes sociais prometeram lançar recursos comemorativos nesta segunda-feira. O Twitter disponibilizou um emoji especial, composição que traz o óculo de Harry e o raio, cicatriz que ele exibe na testa.

Enquanto o Instagram se manifestou com uma homenagem em sua página oficial:

Like millions of others around the world, Taryn Knight (@taryndraws) first discovered the magical world of Harry Potter when she was a young girl, and hasn’t stopped loving it since. “I just kept reading them over and over,” she says of author J.K. Rowling’s book series. “Something just clicked. I was immediately obsessed.” It wasn’t until Taryn, a Colorado-based freelance illustrator, was older that her love for all things witchcraft and wizardry began to manifest itself in her drawings. “I didn’t do a lot of art when I was first reading the books,” she says. “But once I started drawing regularly, my passion for Harry Potter began to creep in.” Taryn, a self-proclaimed Hufflepuff, is excited about the celebration surrounding #HarryPotter20, the 20-year anniversary of the UK release of the first book in the series, “Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone.” “It seems to be reigniting everyone’s love for the Potter world,” she says. “It feels a bit like that old familiar buzz of a new book release.” ⚡️ Illustration by @taryndraws

A post shared by Instagram (@instagram) on

 

No dia 26 de junho de 1997, J.K. Rowling publicou a primeira edição de Harry Potter e a Pedra Filosofal, livro que dá início à série de fantasia. No Twitter, a autora celebrou a data. “Há 20 anos, um mundo em que eu vivia sozinha se abriu para outros. Tem sido maravilhoso. Obrigada.”

