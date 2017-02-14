Brad Pitt e Kate Hudson juntos? Irmão da atriz ironiza

Os rumores de que Brad Pitt já fez a fila andar depois de ser dispensado por Angelina Jolie pode estar com os dias contados. Cresce na imprensa de fofoca americana o boato de que ele estaria em um romance secreto com a atriz Kate Hudson. A última edição da revista Star, especializada em celebridades, chega a cravar, com o possível casal na capa. Mas essa mesma capa é alvo de chacota de Oliver Hudson, irmão de Kate. Em um divertido post no Instagram, ele mostra a revista e ironiza a relação íntima de Pitt com Kate, diz que o ator é folgado e bebe leite direto da caixa, na sua casa — a de Oliver.
“Que inferno. Ele é muito confuso. Ele bebe da maldita caixa e deixa a porta aberta quando está no banheiro. E isso na minha casa!!!”, diz o Hudson brother. “Ele já está me chamando de irmão e insiste que meus filhos o chamam de ‘tio B’… minha mãe está flertando abertamente com ele! E papai apenas diz ‘Tudo bem!! É Brad Pitt!!’ De qualquer forma, não está nada bem… Então, BP, é hora de sair. Eu preciso da minha vida de volta.”
Yeah and it's been hell!! He's messy as shit! He drinks out of the fucking carton and leaves the door open when he's taking a dump!! And this is when he's at MY house!!! He's already calling me brother and has driven a wedge between myself and my real brother Wyatt who now won't speak to me.. he insists my kids call him uncle B and lost my youngest at the Santa Monica pier for 2 days.. thank god for amber alert.. my mom's overtly flirting with him! Shes wearing these little nighties around the house now?! But ALL DAY!! Like at 3pm! And Pa just keeps saying "All right!! It's Brad Pitt!!" Anyway not going well.. so BP.. it's time to move out man.. I need my life back dog.. I'll smoke one more bowl and then get the fuck out.. we thank you.. oh and I found your medical bracelet so I'll get that back to you.. ok..