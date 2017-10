Após ataque em Las Vegas, Lady Gaga convida fãs a meditar online

4 anyone who'd like to join, I'm doing a 20 minute moment of meditation/silence/prayer on my InstagramLive for calming of the 🌎 @ 3:30 PST My intention is to provide a forum for us all connect to around the world, as a calling for world peace and inner peace. We are one body, I believe we can calm inflammation in the earth by calming each other. #meditation #prayer #silence If you choose to meditate with me I will explain how meditation is important in my life and how I will be doing I practice it before we get started. See you then ✌️ It will be very helpful to be in a quiet dark space, but anywhere is fine as long as we're together. 🙏

A post shared by xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) on Oct 2, 2017 at 9:04am PDT