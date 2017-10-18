Ai Weiwei é impedido de embarcar para o Brasil

O artista dissidente chinês Ai Weiwei foi impedido de embarcar dos Estados Unidos para o Brasil pela companhia aérea americana United Airlines nesta terça-feira. O artista estava vindo para São Paulo para participar da abertura da 41ª Mostra Internacional de Cinema em São Paulo, marcada para a noite desta quarta-feira, onde apresentaria seu filme, Human Flow – Não Existe Lar se Não Há para Onde Ir.

Em uma postagem em seu perfil no Instagram, Weiwei explicou o que aconteceu. “No portão C121, a equipe (do voo) checou meu passaporte e visto e afirmou que meu visto estava vencido e que eu não poderia embarcar”, escreveu. Ele afirmou que tentou convencer os funcionários de que o visto ainda era válido, mas que não adiantou. O artista entrou em contato com a distribuidora do filme dele no Brasil, a embaixada brasileira em Berlim (cidade onde ele mora) e o consulado brasileiro em Nova York, órgãos que confirmaram que o visto continuava válido. “Foi um erro da companhia aérea não me deixar embarcar.”

Weiwei afirmou que vai tentar embarcar para São Paulo novamente na noite desta quarta-feira com o mesmo visto. “Gostaria de estar no festival de cinema o quanto antes, e sinto muito por perder as entrevistas e a abertura por causa dessa situação com a United Airlines”, escreveu.

Procurada, a assessoria de imprensa da Mostra Internacional de Cinema afirmou que o artista deve chegar ao Brasil na manhã desta quinta-feira e vai participar de um bate-papo sobre o filme à noite, no Cinearte (Av. Paulista, 2073), após a sessão do longa, que está marcada para as 19 horas. A abertura da Mostra acontecerá normalmente, nesta quarta, sem a presença de Weiwei.