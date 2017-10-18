Ai Weiwei é impedido de embarcar para o Brasil

O artista dissidente chinês Ai Weiwei foi impedido de embarcar dos Estados Unidos para o Brasil pela companhia aérea americana United Airlines nesta terça-feira. O artista estava vindo para São Paulo para participar da abertura da 41ª Mostra Internacional de Cinema em São Paulo, marcada para a noite desta quarta-feira, onde apresentaria seu filme, Human Flow – Não Existe Lar se Não Há para Onde Ir.
Em uma postagem em seu perfil no Instagram, Weiwei explicou o que aconteceu. “No portão C121, a equipe (do voo) checou meu passaporte e visto e afirmou que meu visto estava vencido e que eu não poderia embarcar”, escreveu. Ele afirmou que tentou convencer os funcionários de que o visto ainda era válido, mas que não adiantou. O artista entrou em contato com a distribuidora do filme dele no Brasil, a embaixada brasileira em Berlim (cidade onde ele mora) e o consulado brasileiro em Nova York, órgãos que confirmaram que o visto continuava válido. “Foi um erro da companhia aérea não me deixar embarcar.”
Weiwei afirmou que vai tentar embarcar para São Paulo novamente na noite desta quarta-feira com o mesmo visto. “Gostaria de estar no festival de cinema o quanto antes, e sinto muito por perder as entrevistas e a abertura por causa dessa situação com a United Airlines”, escreveu.
Procurada, a assessoria de imprensa da Mostra Internacional de Cinema afirmou que o artista deve chegar ao Brasil na manhã desta quinta-feira e vai participar de um bate-papo sobre o filme à noite, no Cinearte (Av. Paulista, 2073), após a sessão do longa, que está marcada para as 19 horas. A abertura da Mostra acontecerá normalmente, nesta quarta, sem a presença de Weiwei.
On October 17 at 10:10pm, I was at the Newark airport waiting to board United Airlines flight 149 to go to São Paulo. In Brazil, I would be giving interviews and attending the São Paulo Film Festival opening premiere featuring Human Flow. At Gate C121, the ground crew checked my passport and visa, then claimed that my visa has expired and I could not board the plane. We tried to explain to the airline staff that the visa is still valid, but they insisted it has expired and had to pull our luggages off the plane. Uncertain of the validity of the visa, we waited at the airport for over two hours for the luggage to be returned to us. Afterwards we returned to New York City arriving the hotel at 1am. Over the following hours till this morning, we made numerous phone calls and wrote messages to our contacts in Brazil, our film distributor. the Brazilian embassy in Berlin and the Brazilian consulate in New York. All have confirmed that my visa is valid and I should have been allowed to board the plane. It was the airline's mistake to deny me from the flight. Tonight I will try to fly to São Paulo once again with the same visa. I would like to be there at the film festival as soon as possible, and feel terribly sorry for missing the interviews and the opening premiere due to this incident with United Airlines. @humanflowmovie #humanflow